In a Few Minutes to Your Own Website

  • Web hosting  - Classic hosting for your project
  • Website Builder - Build your own website in just a few clicks
  • Domains - Name your project
Web Hosting Products Website Builder Products

Use our domain check to find your desired domain:

  • Web Hosting for your project

    Web Hosting

    from $4.79 / month

    We are taking care of hosting your website, so that you can take care of what really matters for your project.

    • 100% SSD Hosting
    • Free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates
    • Excellent and personal Support

  • Website building easy as pie

    Website Builder

    from $5.40 / month

    Publish your own website today, no programming skills necessary! Choose from a variety of designs your favorite template.

    • Over 100 design templates
    • Optimized for tablets and smartphones
    • Webshop incl. Payment interfaces

  • Name your project

    Domains

    from $11.90 / year

    A good project starts with a good name. Use our domain check to register a new domain, or to transfer an existing one to us.

    • Choose from 488 domain extensions
    • Easy registration and transfer
    • Real-Time DNS Management

Customers about easyname

  • High praise, I'm very satisfied with my domain and the features of my website. Everything runs quickly, the site is not overcrowded and offers many functionalities.

  • I would like to let you know that your offers have conviced me. Yesterday I ordered my domain and hosting at easyname.

  • I would like to thank you sincerely, I will remember your fast and nice support. :) Keep it up.

  • Your reliable support is the reason I have all of my domains with EASYNAME and I will recommend EASYNAME.

More customer voices
 